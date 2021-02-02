IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,829 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 594.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 760,119 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its stake in FOX by 4,808.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 40.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 475,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.