IFP Advisors Inc Has $242,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.66% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth about $190,000.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

MCEF stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.