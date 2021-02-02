Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of H opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

