IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

