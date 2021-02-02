IFP Advisors Inc Has $202,000 Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after acquiring an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 70.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.