Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 206,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 104,561 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 134,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 96,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.