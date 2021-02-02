Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,062 shares of company stock worth $130,832. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

