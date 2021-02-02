Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Natera by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 8,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,069,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $7,359,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,686.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.