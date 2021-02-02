Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,289,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000.

SCHR opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

