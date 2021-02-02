Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $11.25

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley raised their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

