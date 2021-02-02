e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $23.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,950 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,635. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $6,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.