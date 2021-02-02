Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVRR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $225.88 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

