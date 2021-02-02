Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT at $71.78

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

