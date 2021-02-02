Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9,003.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.