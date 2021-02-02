Camtek (CAMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAMT opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.