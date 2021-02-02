IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.48 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.