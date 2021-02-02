Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Star Group has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.