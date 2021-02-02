Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

RDFN opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

