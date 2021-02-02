Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.