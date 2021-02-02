IBM Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 3,159 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

