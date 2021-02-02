IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 379 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastly were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 57,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $4,092,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,565,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,886 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

