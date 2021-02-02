IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after buying an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.