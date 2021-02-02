IBM Retirement Fund Has $266,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of UGI by 38.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

