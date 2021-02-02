Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,393,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

