Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Grows By 74.3%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FSI opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

