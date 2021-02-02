Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Increases By 74.9%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the December 31st total of 101,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mmtec stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Get Mmtec alerts:

About Mmtec

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.