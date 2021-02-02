Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Increases By 74.9%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the December 31st total of 101,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mmtec stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.
About Mmtec
