Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PVCT opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology, hematology, and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase Ib/II study for metastatic melanoma; Phase I study for hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumors metastatic to the liver; and non-clinical assessment of pediatric cancer tumor cell.

