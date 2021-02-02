Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PVCT opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
