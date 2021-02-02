JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $618.00

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 618 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02), with a volume of 1258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608 ($7.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 564.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 520.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £751.02 million and a P/E ratio of 36.33.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

