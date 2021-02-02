Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VSMR opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Verify Smart has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

