Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
VSMR opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Verify Smart has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Verify Smart
See Also: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Verify Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.