IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.04, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,620 shares of company stock valued at $259,679,393. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.