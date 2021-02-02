Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

