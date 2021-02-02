Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,461 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.33% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

