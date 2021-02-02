Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,188 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

