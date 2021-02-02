Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:VLO opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,874.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

