The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

WU stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

