AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AGCO by 459.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

AGCO opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $118.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

