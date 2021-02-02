Strs Ohio Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $266.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.80. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $284.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

