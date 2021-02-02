Strs Ohio Takes $2.03 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 505.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

