Strs Ohio Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

NYSE SON opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.