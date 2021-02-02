Strs Ohio Sells 2,670 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paramount Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

