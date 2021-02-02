Strs Ohio Sells 315,818 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,818 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after buying an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 90.6% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

HSIC stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.