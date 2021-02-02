Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 54,700 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.