Strs Ohio Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

