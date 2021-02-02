Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $266.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.