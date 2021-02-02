Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ETG opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

