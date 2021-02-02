Shane Manchester Sells 9,354 Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 9,354 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$23,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,653 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,632.50.

Shane Manchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00.

Shares of TOG stock opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$590.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.01.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TOG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Firstegy cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

