Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. Sells 672 Shares of Stock

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Ebix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ebix by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 29.0% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 439,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ebix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.