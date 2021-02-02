Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Mark Daniels Sells 377 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $62,996.70.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $104,029.80.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

