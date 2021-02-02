Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott Sells 4,257 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 4,257 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$209,103.84.

PPL stock opened at C$33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.91. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4257104 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.81.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

