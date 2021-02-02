PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle Sells 3,281 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $121,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $41,690.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gaines Wehrle sold 2 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $117.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gaines Wehrle sold 585 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $37,135.80.

PNRG stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.